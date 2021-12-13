Boris Johnson’s government website has run out of lateral flow tests that people in Glasgow and the rest of the United Kingdom could access but the good news is that there are pharmacies in Glasgow that have them in stock.

People all over Glasgow and the rest of the UK have been snapping up boxes of lateral flow tests after Prime Minister Boris Johnson addressed the nation on Sunday evening.

Prime Minister Johnson encouraged as many people as possible to come forward to receive their booster jab which some experts suggest should provide recipients with up to 75 per cent protection from the Covid-19 Omicron variant.

Mr. Johnson also made a point of appealing to the millions of adults in the UK who have yet to do so to come forward and receive their first Covid jab.

One way the authorities hope to slow down the rapid spread of Omicron throughout the UK is for people to use lateral flow tests as much as possible.

The suggestion is that we people should use lateral flow tests to determine if they have COVID-19 before they interact with others e.g. visiting loved ones over the Christmas break.

Whilst the tests are not 100 per cent accurate they do potentially reduce the number of people with Covid-19 interacting and spreading the virus.

These are some of the pharmacies where you can still get some free lateral flow tests:

- LG PHARMACY - 476 St Vincent St, Finnieston, Glasgow G3 8XU, United Kingdom - tel : 0141 221 369

- BOOTS - 494, 498 Sauchiehall St, Glasgow G2 3LW, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 332 6729

- NANCY’S CHEMIST - 16-18 Admiral St, Kinning Park, Glasgow G41 1HU, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 429 4131

- ABBEY CHEMIST - 83 Trongate, Glasgow G1 5HB, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 552 2528

- DICKSON CHEMIST - 1024 Tollcross Rd, Glasgow G32 8UW, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 531 9412

- S H MEHTA PHARMACY - ALPHEGA PHARMACY - 34 Admiral St, Glasgow G41 1HU, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 429 1884

- QUEEN’S PARK PHARMACY - 751/753 Pollokshaws Rd, Glasgow G41 2AX, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 423 0344

- TOWNHEAD PHARMACY - Alexandra Parade, Glasgow G31 2ES, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 552 2050

- GILBRIDE CHEMISTS - 40 Paisley Rd W, Glasgow G51 1LB, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 429 2995

- PARK ROAD PHARMACY - 405 Great Western Rd, Glasgow G4 9HY, United Kingdom - tel: 141 339 5979

- BOOTS - 430 - 432 Duke St: Glasgow: Lanarkshire: G31 1QL, United Kingdom - tel: 01415545448

- LLOYDS PHARMACY - 190 Crown St, Glasgow G5 9ZR, United Kingdom - tel: 0141 429 5037

For the latest information on Covid-19 in Scotland visit: Coronavirus (COVID-19): daily data for Scotland