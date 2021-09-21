The clinics will run from Friday (September 24) from 4pm to 7.30pm and Saturday and Sunday from 8.15am to 7.30pm.
And the sessions will see some of the youngest patients to date receiving their vaccinations.
They are geared to anyone aged 12 or over who has not had a first dose plus those who need a second dose and have waited eight weeks or more since their first one.
It is possible to cancel a booked appointment and simply turn up on the premises to receive the jab. You do not need to be registered with a doctor to be treated – and patients from all across Scotland can turn up for their jab here if they are visiting.