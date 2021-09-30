Fans attending matches at Ibrox Stadium will need to show proof of full vaccination
The introduction of vaccine passports across Scotland has been a topic of heated debate.
Over 600,000 people who are not fully vaccinated as of 27 September will be excluded from attending night clubs, indoor events and sports matches.
The full list of events and venues where a vaccine passport will be needed for entry is nightclubs, sexual entertainment venues, unseated indoor events with more than 500 people, even if some are seated, unseated outdoor events with more than 4,000 people and any event with more than 10,000 people in attendance.
Young people in Glasgow are set to be the most affected in the country. Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of Glasgow City council area’s over 18 population (119,000 people) look set to be affected by the impending law changes.
With the passports coming into place tomorrow, we take a look at the events in Glasgow over the next two weeks that people without a vaccine certification passport will be unable to attend.
Football
On 3 and 16 October, Rangers have home league matches against Hibernian and Hearts respectively. With an attendance of over 10,000 expected at both, a vaccine passport will be required.
SSE Hydro
At Glasgow’s biggest indoor arena, two events in the first fortnight of October will only be possible to attend with a vaccine passport.
This is ‘Open Goal’ live on 3 October and the rescheduled shows from Genesis’ ‘The Last Domino? Tour on 7 and 8 October.
Although the certification comes into place tomorrow (1 October) Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has announced that venues will have two weeks to adapt and test the scheme before it is enforced.