Council agree to provide £2.1m of funding to help mitigate the cost of living crisis

The funding package agreed by the council will attempt to mitigate against the cost of living crisis for the most vulnerable

Speaking after the meeting, Council Leader Gordan Low explained, “We highlighted back in June that the cost of living crisis alongside the climate emergency were the two greatest concerns facing our communities.

“Having outlined our renewed priorities, we have already provided additional payments to thousands of our most vulnerable families by doubling the School Clothing Grant payments for this year. But the current crisis needs greater support and this multi-million pound package is a further demonstration of our commitment to our communities in these challenging times.”

The full £2.1m is funded from the Council’s Prudential Reserves (£1.5 million) and Housing Revenue Account (£0.6 million) and will deliver the following:

An additional £200 Winter Support Payment for each eligible child (£100 in October and £100 in December) and costing approximately £454,600.

Additional Farmfoods vouchers to support those families in extreme short-term need with food provision, costing £2,000.

An additional £210,000 to address the projected overspend for the Scottish Welfare Fund as a result of unprecedented demand.

Energy vouchers for council tenants and homelessness cases to help with energy bills, supporting 3,704 tenancies and 205 homeless cases and costing approximately £574,623

An allocation of £500,000 to East Dunbartonshire Leisure and Culture Trust to deliver free gym and swim access between November 2022 and March 2023.

In addition, further funding will be provided to organisations involved in cost of living support including:

£10,000 to support the local Foodbank.

An additional £50,000 for the Citizen’s Advice Bureau locally.

£50,000 for the Community Grants Scheme to help organisations to mitigate the rising cost of living.