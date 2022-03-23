Councillor raises epilepsy awareness ahead of Purple Day

On Saturday people will come together to raise funds and start conversations about epilepsy to raise awareness of the condition.
Councillor Ireland, who is an epileptic herself, said: “This is something that is sclose to my own heart as I was first diagnosed with epilepsy when I was 11-years-old.
"I know just how incredibly important the work done by epilepsy groups, including Epilepsy Scotland, can be to anyone diagnosed with epilepsy.
“I am very lucky that my seizures are controlled now with medication, but I want to raise as much awareness of the condition as possible, and all the great work that Epilepsy Scotland carry out.
“I will be proudly wearing purple on Saturday to raise awareness, dispel the myths and inform those with seizures that they aren’t alone.”
Epilepsy Scotland’s helpline can be called on 0808 800 2200 and it holds regular support groups.