Councillor raises epilepsy awareness ahead of Purple Day

Councillor Annette Ireland promotes Purple Day

On Saturday people will come together to raise funds and start conversations about epilepsy to raise awareness of the condition.

Councillor Ireland, who is an epileptic herself, said: “This is something that is sclose to my own heart as I was first diagnosed with epilepsy when I was 11-years-old.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I know just how incredibly important the work done by epilepsy groups, including Epilepsy Scotland, can be to anyone diagnosed with epilepsy.

“I am very lucky that my seizures are controlled now with medication, but I want to raise as much awareness of the condition as possible, and all the great work that Epilepsy Scotland carry out.

“I will be proudly wearing purple on Saturday to raise awareness, dispel the myths and inform those with seizures that they aren’t alone.”