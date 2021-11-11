Covid-19: almost 50 new Covid deaths recorded in Glasgow in past month

According to data from the UK’s Covid Dashboard 1,400 people living in Glasgow have died within 28 days of receiving a positive Covid-19 test since the beginning of the pandemic.
The data reveals that the number of deaths per 100k people increased from 213 to 220, with 7.6 new deaths per 100k people recorded.
Glasgow is faring better than other Scottish regions in terms of new deaths recorded in the last month, with East and North Ayrshire among the worst impacted areas.
Stats revealed that 26.3 new deaths per 100k people were recorded in East Ayrshire in the past month - the second most in the whole of the UK.
In North Ayrshire 18.6 new deaths per 100k people were recorded - the fourth most in the UK.
Glasgow ranks 137th out of 358 UK regions.
East Lothian, Orkney and Shetland rank joint 355th with no new deaths recorded in the past month.