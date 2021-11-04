Covid-19: Glasgow areas with the most Covid-19 cases

Glasgow continues to have one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow continues to fall.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering the week from October 26 and November 1, shows that the city had a 215 cases per 100,000 residents - only Shetland had a better rate.

There were 1370 positive cases in the week, down from 1467 the week before.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

However, as always, some parts of Glasgow have higher rates of positive Covid-19 cases than others.

What areas of Glasgow have the most Covid-19 cases?

10. Bridgeton - 409.9 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Knightswood Park East - 413.4 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Crookston North - 418.5 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Keppochhill - 429.1 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 433.2 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Penilee - 435.7 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Dalmarnock - 440.4 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Battlefield - 473 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Cardonald South and East - 501.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Carmunnock North - 522.5 cases per 100,000 residents

What areas of Glasgow have the fewest Covid-19 cases?

5. Knightswood East - 76.5 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Partick - 74.6 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Wyndford - 69.7 cases per 100,000 residents

2. City Centre East - 66.8 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Darnley West - 54.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Woodside, Sighthill, Central Easterhouse and Anniesland East all had fewer than three cases and were not given case rates.

Where can I find out more about Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?