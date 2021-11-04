Covid-19: Glasgow areas with the most Covid-19 cases

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow continues to fall.
The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering the week from October 26 and November 1, shows that the city had a 215 cases per 100,000 residents - only Shetland had a better rate.
There were 1370 positive cases in the week, down from 1467 the week before.
However, as always, some parts of Glasgow have higher rates of positive Covid-19 cases than others.
What areas of Glasgow have the most Covid-19 cases?
10. Bridgeton - 409.9 cases per 100,000 residents
9. Knightswood Park East - 413.4 cases per 100,000 residents
8. Crookston North - 418.5 cases per 100,000 residents
7. Keppochhill - 429.1 cases per 100,000 residents
6. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 433.2 cases per 100,000 residents
5. Penilee - 435.7 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Dalmarnock - 440.4 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Battlefield - 473 cases per 100,000 residents
2. Cardonald South and East - 501.3 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Carmunnock North - 522.5 cases per 100,000 residents
What areas of Glasgow have the fewest Covid-19 cases?
5. Knightswood East - 76.5 cases per 100,000 residents
4. Partick - 74.6 cases per 100,000 residents
3. Wyndford - 69.7 cases per 100,000 residents
2. City Centre East - 66.8 cases per 100,000 residents
1. Darnley West - 54.9 cases per 100,000 residents
Woodside, Sighthill, Central Easterhouse and Anniesland East all had fewer than three cases and were not given case rates.
Where can I find out more about Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?
For more information about cases in Glasgow, visit the Public Health Scotland website.