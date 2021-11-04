Covid-19: Glasgow areas with the most Covid-19 cases

Glasgow continues to have one of the lowest rates of Covid-19 cases in Scotland.

By Jamie Callaghan
Thursday, 4th November 2021, 4:12 pm

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow continues to fall.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland, covering the week from October 26 and November 1, shows that the city had a 215 cases per 100,000 residents - only Shetland had a better rate.

There were 1370 positive cases in the week, down from 1467 the week before.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

However, as always, some parts of Glasgow have higher rates of positive Covid-19 cases than others.

What areas of Glasgow have the most Covid-19 cases?

10. Bridgeton - 409.9 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Knightswood Park East - 413.4 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Crookston North - 418.5 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Keppochhill - 429.1 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Old Shettleston and Parkhead North - 433.2 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Penilee - 435.7 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Dalmarnock - 440.4 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Battlefield - 473 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Cardonald South and East - 501.3 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Carmunnock North - 522.5 cases per 100,000 residents

What areas of Glasgow have the fewest Covid-19 cases?

5. Knightswood East - 76.5 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Partick - 74.6 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Wyndford - 69.7 cases per 100,000 residents

2. City Centre East - 66.8 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Darnley West - 54.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Woodside, Sighthill, Central Easterhouse and Anniesland East all had fewer than three cases and were not given case rates.

Where can I find out more about Covid-19 cases in Glasgow?

For more information about cases in Glasgow, visit the Public Health Scotland website.

GlasgowCovid-19Public Health Scotland