Covid cases rising in Glasgow again - West End neighbourhoods among biggest hotspots

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is rising again.

The most recent data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 3862 positive cases in the city between February 1 and 7, up from the week before.

2294 positive cases had been identified in Glasgow for the week between January 26 and February 1.

Jason Leitch says there is cause for optimism

Despite the rising number of cases, Glasgow is not among the biggest Covid hotspots in Scotland. The city has had 607.6 cases per 100,000 people in the last week, much lower than the 1613.5 registered in Shetland - which now tops the list.

What are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

The 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the highest number of cases per 100,000 people are:

10. Baillieston East - 839.8 cases per 100,000 people

9. Darnley East - 846.6 cases per 100,000 people

8. Strathbungo - 861.3 cases per 100,000 people

7. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 889.7 cases per 100,000 people

6. Woodlands - 916.8 cases per 100,000 people

5. Knightswood East - 937.9 cases per 100,000 people

4. Kelvingrove and University - 955.2 cases per 100,000 people

3. Kelvindale - 1030.6 cases per 100,000 people

2. Summerston North - 1110.5 cases per 100,000 people

1. Garrowhill East and Swinton - 1138.3 cases per 100,000 people

What areas have had the fewest cases?