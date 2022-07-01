Covid: Glasgow has one of highest infection rates in the UK

Glasgow and the surrounding areas have one of the highest rates of Covid-19 infections in the UK.

Covid infection rates have risen in every local area of the UK in the past week, with the BA4 and BA5 strains of Omicron making up the bulk of cases, the latest ONS round of random testing shows.

Scotland continues to have the highest rates in the UK.

According to the latest data, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow City has the sixth highest infection rate in the UK.

The infection rate in Glasgow has been rising.

For the week ending June 25, it is estimated that one in 19 people have had Covid-19.

Those figures are up on the week prior, when the rate was one in 20 people - overall a 13 per cent rise in the number of estimated cases.