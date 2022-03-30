First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will give a Covid-19 update to MSPs today (Wednesday).

It comes as Scotland experiences a record number of hospitalisations caused by Covid-19, despite there being a drop in case numbers in Glasgow.

Ms Sturgeon gave her last update to MSPs two weeks ago, when she announced that the planned end to legal requirements on wearing face coverings had been postponed.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon. Picture: Jane Barlow/WPA Pool/Getty Images

She said at the time that the decision would be reviewed in two weeks and that it was hoped that the rules on masks would change to guidance at the start of April.

What time is the Covid-19 update?

Ms Sturgeon is due to give her latest Covid-19 update at Holyrood at 2pm.

How can I watch it?