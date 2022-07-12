Covid infection numbers in Glasgow are continuing to rise.

The latest information from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 1948 positive cases between June 25 and July 1, the most recent data available.

That is up on the week before, between June 18-24, when there were 1774 cases.

The Covid rate - number of cases per 100,000 Glaswegian residents - has also shot up, rising from 279 to 306.5 per 100,000 people.

The news comes as Covid rates continue to increase across Scotland, with sub-variants BA.4 and BA.5 spreading.

It has been confirmed that the two sub-variants are more infectious than other variants and sub-variants, and are better avoiding immunity from vaccines.

Here are the 10 Glasgow neighbourhoods with the biggest infection rates.

10. Milton East - 470.8 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Milton West - 472.9 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Langside - 479.9 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Battlefield - 488.7 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Robroyston and Millerston - 522.7 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 523.4 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Summerston North - 555.2 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Anniesland East - 585.1 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Barlanark - 643.7 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Yoker North - 779.9 cases per 100,000 residents

Sighthill had fewer than three cases and was not given a case rate.