Covid rates in Glasgow are on the rise, as the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants spread.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest data, which covers the seven days between June 18 and June 24, when there were 1778 positive cases - a rate of 279 per 100,000 residents.

That was up on the week prior, when there were 1509 cases and a rate of 237 per 100,000 people.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to data from the ONS released last week, East Renfrewshire, Inverclyde, West Dunbartonshire, East Dunbartonshire and Glasgow City had the sixth highest infection rate in the UK.

Buchanan Street in Glasgow.

It has since been confirmed that the BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants are more infectious than other variants and sub-variants, and are better avoiding immunity from vaccines.

Here are the 10 parts of Glasgow with the highest infection rates.

10. Riddrie and Hogganfield - 422.8 cases per 100,000 residents

9. Craigton - 425.4 cases per 100,000 residents

8. Partickhill and Hyndland - 449.4 cases per 100,000 residents

7. Kelvinside and Jordanhill - 453.6 cases per 100,000 residents

6. Merrylee and Millbrae - 458.3 cases per 100,000 residents

5. Ibrox East and Cessnock - 476.6 cases per 100,000 residents

4. Dowanhill - 551.9 cases per 100,000 residents

3. Kelvindale - 556.2 cases per 100,000 residents

2. Yoker North - 576.5 cases per 100,000 residents

1. Battlefield - 645 cases per 100,000 residents

Neither Sighthill nor Central Easterhouse registered enough cases to be given an infection rate.