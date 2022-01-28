Covid in Glasgow: 10 biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow this week

Covid 19 rates across Glasgow are continuing to fall.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland, covering the seven-day period between January 18-24, shows that there were 2799 positive Covid 19 cases.

It is further proof of the huge drop in case numbers since the start of 2022. For the week between January 1-7, there were 11,278 cases - 8479 more than there are now.

A patient receives the coronavirus vaccine at the Louisa Jordan Hospital in Glasgow. Photo: Jeff J Mitchell - Pool /Getty Images/

Glasgow is also no longer among the areas of Scotland with the highest Covid 19 rates. Aberdeen tops the list with 580.2 cases per 100,000 residents - Glasgow is at 440.3, mid-table.

What are the biggest Covid hotspots in Glasgow?

While Covid 19 rates are dropping across Glasgow, some neighbourhoods still have higher rates than others.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest Covid rates per 100,000 people.

10. Barmulloch - 692.6 cases per 100,000 people

9. Carmunnock South - 696.9 cases per 100,000 people

8. Cranhill, Lightburn and Queenslie South - 716.1 cases per 100,000 people

7. Govanhill East and Aikenhead - 718.5 cases per 100,000 people

6. Central Easterhouse - 766.6 cases per 100,000 people

5. Drumchapel North - 800.7 cases per 100,000 people

4. Crookston North - 808.5 cases per 100,000 people

3. Roystonhill, Blochairn and Provanmill - 951 cases per 100,000 people

2. Pollok North and East - 994.9 cases per 100,000 people

1. Balornock - 1018.3 cases per 100,000 people

What Glasgow areas have the lowest Covid rates?

Six Glasgow neighbourhoods have lower Covid rates than the rest of the city. Sighthill has had fewer than three positive cases and has not been given a rate.