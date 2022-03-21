There have been more than 11,000 cases in Glasgow of people catching Covid-19 more than once, since the start of the pandemic.

Information obtained by GlasgowWorld shows that there had been 11,944 cases of Covid-19 re-infections as of March 11.

That works out at 1879 per 100,000 residents - the 14th highest rate of re-infections in the whole of the UK.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Just in the week ending March 11, there had been 1015 cases, with a rate per 100,000 people of 159.7.

Picture: Shutterstock

It comes as Covid-19 cases in Scotland are continuing to rise.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that the planned end to legal requirements on mask wearing was being posted.

The rules were due to change to guidance today (Monday), however, she said this would instead be reviewed in two weeks.