Nurse Manny

One of the new nurses is Manpreet Kaur Singh who is 32 years old and from Balckwood.

Known as Manny, she is in her second week as a Band 5 nurse in Glasgow Royal Infirmary’s Ward 65.

A former pupil of Greenfaulds High School and a graduate of Glasgow Caledonian University, this is Manny’s second venture into a nursing career.

She said: ”I left school at 16 and had always wanted to be a nurse, but probably lacked the confidence at that time.

"After doing a computer course I did start nursing training for a while, but dropped out after a negative experience.

“But the urge to be a nurse never left me and for years my family and friends were on at me to go back to it.

"I did an entry course then studied at Caledonian and never looked back.

“My first day in the ‘blue uniform’ was a bit daunting.

"I realised then I was no longer a student but a fully qualified nurse.”

Manny has since settled into her role and is greatly enjoying her time on Ward 65, a surgical ward.

She said: “It’s an amazing team.

"I spent my second last placement there and was so happy when I found out that’s where I will be based.

"There’s no such thing as a stupid question and everyone is so supportive.

One part of the job she knows she will find tough is when her patient doesn’t make it.

Manny admitted: “As a student you get more time to spend with patients and get to know them well.

"The most important thing is to be supportive for the family and remain professional, but I know it’s ok to go and have a wee cry in a cupboard too.

"We are only human after all.

“I am so excited about being a nurse and seeing what my career holds.

"It’s definitely the job for me and I can’t be prouder.

"I can’t believe I am actually here; it’s so exciting.