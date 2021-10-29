Resilience

Members believe that the run -up to Christmas is the right time to create a new brand of help on top of its meal delivery system aimed at the elderly and vulnerable in the town.

The food bank will operate on a straightforward drop-in basis at the easily-reached Muirfield Centre in South Muirfield Road every Monday from 5.30pm to 7.15 until December 20

A Resilience spokesperson explained: "We know that a lot of people are struggling to make ends meet at the minute so wanted to do our bit to help.

"If you're in a position to be able to donate some non-perishable food, such as soup, noodles, long-life milk or tinned veg, then please just drop it in to the Muirfield Centre between 5.30pm and 7.15pm any Monday between now and Christmas."

The group hit the headlines last month after they won the Community Action category of the Scottish Charity Awards. They formed with top speed in the days pre-dating lockdown after grasping that a high proportion of people in the town who were shielding or housebound would be unable to shop for food or collect their medication.