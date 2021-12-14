Del Amitri postpone NHS tribute show in Glasgow

Del Amitri have postponed their NHS tribute show at the Barrowland Ballroom.

The band had been due to play a special free gig for NHS workers at the iconic Glasgow venue this weekend.

However, a notice has now gone out to ticket holders stating that the event has been postponed until 2022.

What did the band say?

The statement said: “It has become apparent and from feedback we have been receiving from some of you that now is not the best time to be proceeding with Del Amitri’s ''Celebration and Thanks'' NHS concert this Sunday at Barrowland.

“The concert is being moved to next year and we will be back in touch with a rearranged date when conditions will be hopefully more conducive for all to enjoy the party night you truly deserve.