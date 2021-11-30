Following a pilot scheme at the Kerr Grieve sheltered housing complex in Motherwell, some 200 devices are being distributed to residents across the local authority by a working group with support in the form of “digital champions” who help the residents use the devices in ways most interesting to them.
This equipment is funded via the Scottish Government’s Connecting Scotland programme.
This news was reported to the council’s Transformation and Digitisation Committee at a recent online session where it was welcomed by members.
Progress is also being made to involve local primary schools in the programme, forming links between tenants and pupils attending P6 and P7.