Don't Wait, quit smoking today

The face of the Don't Wait, quit smoking campaign is Dr Colin Church.

Smoking remains a leading cause of preventable disease and premature death in Scotland.

This joint campaign between Scotland’s three largest health boards focuses on the harms smoking can cause and the free NHS stop smoking services available to support residents who are ready to stub out the addiction.

The campaign features NHS respiratory consultant, Dr Colin Church, emphasising that it’s never too late to see the benefits that come from quitting smoking.

Dr Church, NHS respiratory consultant and face of the campaign, said: “Stopping smoking is one of the most important things that you can do to keep yourself healthy and reduce the chances of getting diseases such as coronary artery disease, lung cancer and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

“The health benefits from stopping smoking start almost as soon as you stop. I would urge anyone who smokes and is thinking about stopping to contact the NHS Stop Smoking Services – Quit Your Way to find out about the support available in their local area.”

Shirley Mitchell, senior health improvement manager at Quit Your Way NHS Lanarkshire, added: “It’s inspiring to see that people are looking to quit smoking, as we know nicotine is a powerful and addictive drug.

“Through partnership working, we will be in a much stronger position to raise awareness of this free NHS stop smoking service, especially at a time where many people who smoke may have made new year resolutions to quit.

“The service is available for anyone who smokes, as well as their family members and anyone who has queries in regards to stopping smoking.

“Giving up smoking is not something people have to do on their own and by getting the right support, it can increase their chances of quitting.”