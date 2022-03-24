Drop in Covid cases in Glasgow as latest coronavirus peak passes

The number of Covid-19 cases in Glasgow is falling, as the BA.2 sub-variant peak passes.

The latest data from Public Health Scotland shows that there were 7985 positive cases identified in Glasgow in the seven-day period between March 14 and 20.

Numbers had been steadily increasing for the last couple of months, reaching 8201 last week.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon lifted most of the remaining Covid-19 legal restrictions last week, but held off on ending the mandatory wearing of face coverings in some indoor settings, such as on public transport and in shops and restaurants.

That is set to be reviewed next week, with Ms Sturgeon hoping to end the legal requirements on mask wearing - making it guidance instead - at the start of April.

Covid hotspots in Glasgow

While the number of Covid cases in Glasgow is falling, some neighbourhoods are still showing higher numbers of cases per 100,000 people than others.

Here are the 10 areas with the highest Covid-19 rates.

10. Braidfauld - 1602 cases per 100,000 people

9. Anniesland East - 1614 cases per 100,000 people

8. Toryglen and Oatlands - 1621 cases per 100,000 people

7. Garrowhill West - 1643 cases per 100,000 people

6. Castlemilk - 1651 cases per 100,000 people

5. Penilee - 1655 cases per 100,000 people

4. Langside - 1657 cases per 100,000 people

3. Shawlands West - 1686 cases per 100,000 people

2. Victoria Park - 1759 cases per 100,000 people