East Dunbartonshire Council encourages residents to have their say on future of area at local development consultations
An online survey has been created and drop-in sessions are being held in local communities between now and January 2024.
An LDP sets out a long-term vision for where development should and should not happen.
The first key step is the creation of an evidence report and that's where East Dunbartonshire Council needs the views of residents, businesses, groups and organisations.
The report will focus on the broad concepts that will shape the plan and not, at this stage, the merits of individual sites.
Council leader Gordan Low told us: "We are in the early stages of preparing the new LDP3.
“Creating an evidence report, focused on the broad concepts that will shape the plan, is the first key step.
"LDPs typically look 20 years ahead and are vital to help address climate change, deliver high-quality places to live, attract new jobs and investment, regenerate town centres and more.
“You can have a say via our online survey, at the information sessions or by contacting us directly by email and post."
The LDP2 will remain in place until the new LDP3 is fully approved, expected by early 2028.
A series of public drop-in sessions are being held, where officers will be available to discuss any issues relating to the consultation or overall LDP3.
Key issues include biodiversity,
natural places and trees; brownfield and vacant/derelict land; climate change, mitigation and adaptation; good design and places; flood risk and water management; housing (including affordable housing); infrastructure and local neighbourhoods; retail; and sustainable transport.
Drop in events are being held at Bishopbriggs War Memorial Hall tomorrow (Thursday, November 30); Kirkintilloch Town Hall on December 5; New Kilpatrick Parish Church in Bearsden on December 6; Milton of Campsie Village Hall on December 12 – 3-7pm; and Caldwell Halls in Torrance on December 19.
These events will continue into the New Year also, with the Campsie Memorial Hall in Lennoxtown first to host on January 9, followed by Twechar Healthy Living and Enterprise Centre on January 11, and finally,
Milngavie Library on January 15.
Visit www.eastdunbarton.gov.uk/LDP3 for information and to fill in the online survey.