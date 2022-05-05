East Renfrewshire encouraged to 'Keep the Heid and Read'!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Readers of all ages and abilities can pledge to read for just six minutes on the day, as part of the new 'Keep the Heid and Read' initiative.

An online totaliser to count the overall reading time pledged by the nation has been launched and people can pledge their six minute by visiting: www.keeptheheid.scot

The reading campaign is led by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC) in partnership with the Mental Health Foundation, the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH) and Scotland’s 32 public library services.

The idea was inspired by the post-lockdown plea for public libraries to reopen and the growing recognition that libraries play a valuable role in supporting mental health and wellbeing by connecting communities.

It is taking place during Mental Health Week because of the known mental and emotional health benefits of reading.

Scott Simpson, head of Libraries and Information Services at East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure, said: "We are excited to be part of this new initiative and to encourage readers in our local area to get involved in 'Keep the Heid and Read'.

"Our staff across East Renfrewshire Culture and Leisure have already been getting in the spirit and have set up dedicated reading spaces in our libraries.