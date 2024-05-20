East Renfrewshire workers awarded for active workplace

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) has become the 50th recipient of a respected accreditation scheme that recognises the importance of staff being active during the working day.

The Paths for All Walk at Work Award recognises and celebrates employers across Scotland who help to promote everyday walking in their workplace, creating a healthier work force, both physically and mentally.

The HSCP encourages its staff to remain active during the working day by providing a programme of lunchtime Health Walks for staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to GlasgowWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It also has links and information readily available to its dedicated staff though a wellbeing website, as well as facilities for staff who travel actively to and from work.

From left, Carl Greenwood, Cllr Katie Pragnell, Julie Murray HSCP, Gerry Mitchell HSCP, Kevin Lafferty PFA

To celebrate the achievement, the organisation has been recognised at the 50th Walk to Work Award celebration event, which took place in at Eastwood Health and Care Centre on 1 May - kicking off National Walking Month.

Councillor Katie Pragnell, East Renfrewshire Integration Joint Board Vice-Chair and Convenor for Health and Social Care accepted the award on behalf of the Partnership.

She commented: “We are delighted to have received the Walk at Work Award, and being the 50th organisation to do so, makes it even more special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Staff wellbeing is incredibly important to the HSCP. Our weekly walks have brought people from across services together and have been a positive addition to our programme of activity. We will continue to encourage more people to take part and enjoy a stroll over the summer.”

L-R Chief Officer of East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership (HSCP) Julie Murray, Cllr

The event was attended by members of East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership as well as members of the East Renfrewshire Council and Paths for All.

Kevin Lafferty, CEO of Paths for All stated: “Walking a little more each day has proven benefits to mental and physical health, which is why it’s important that we recognise the workplaces who have received the Walk at Work Award.

“By choosing to walk for short trips instead of driving, people can improve their health while also reducing air pollution and emissions that are damaging the planet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We hope that the work East Renfrewshire Health and Social Care Partnership has done will help to inspire other businesses to get involved with the award, and help them become a happier and healthy workplace.”

50th Walk at Work award celebration

Paths for All’s mission is to support Scots to have the opportunity to walk, wheel, scoot or cycle every day, creating a happier, healthier and greener Scotland and is celebrating National Walking Month by encouraging everyone to put a “Spring in your Step” this May.

For workplaces, Paths for All provides support which includes a free Workplace Walking online course and bespoke Step Count Challenges. The national spring Step Count Challenge, managed by Paths for All, kicked off on Monday, 29th April, with over 800 teams taking part.

The charity works to create more opportunities and better environments for everyone in Scotland, no matter who they are or where they live, to stay active through walking, wheeling, scooting or cycling.

For more information about the Walk at Work Award, visit: https://www.pathsforall.org.uk/walk-at-work-award