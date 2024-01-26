Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lanarkshire Mind Matters, a comprehensive online resource developed by NHS Lanarkshire’s psychological services, is ready to support readers with mental health information, advice and help.

Dr Simon Stuart, consultant clinical psychologist and digital lead for psychological services, said: "It can be common to feel a bit blue in January.

"Many people find themselves grappling with the echoes of holiday stress, financial pressures and the weight of new expectations.

If you're feeling blue, support is at your fingertips.

“The start of the year can be a challenging period, where the transition from festive cheer to the reality of everyday life may cast a shadow on mental well-being.

“Lanarkshire Mind Matters can help. It has high-quality online mental health resources and support that can help make a positive impact on your well-being."

The website serves as a hub for high-quality mental health self-help resources, providing individuals with the tools to help navigate their mental health journey.

Dr Stuart added: “For those struggling with anxiety and insomnia, Lanarkshire Mind Matters offers Daylight and Sleepio, two personalised online programs providing expert assistance.

“Designed for both day and night, these programs aim to offer tailored support for anxiety, worry and sleep-related issues – bringing tried-and-tested techniques directly to you in a step-by-step way.

“ Both are available by self-referral through the Lanarkshire Mind Matters website.”