Legal restrictions on wearing face coverings in indoor settings have been eased - but not ended - today (Monday).

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announced last week that the legal requirements to wear face coverings in indoor settings, such as shops and on public transport, would be ending soon.

However, with Covid-19 case numbers still high, the Scottish Government have decided to take a phased approach to ending the rules, which will be guidance from now on.

Nicola Sturgeon decided to extend the legal requirement to wear Covid face masks in certain settings by two weeks (Picture: Jeff J Mitchell/WPA pool/Getty Images)

As of Monday, you no longer have to wear masks in places of worship, and while attending wedding or funeral services in Scotland.

The restrictions around wearing face coverings in other indoor settings, such as shops, restaurants, schools and on public transport still apply. These will remain in place until after the Easter break, ending on April 18.