Families of residents living in Lanark’s McClymont House have vowed to continue to fight to save the council-run care facility from potential closure.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

South Lanarkshire Integration Joint Board's meeting, held last Tuesday, concluded with a deadlock, one that reflects the determination of the families to save McClymont House and ensure the well-being of their loved ones.

The decision on whether to close McClymont House was not passed and saw South Lanarkshire Council at loggerheads with South Lanarkshire Health and Social Care Partnership.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was a tie in the voting (4-4) providing the families with a small, but crucial, window of opportunity, made possible only through the collective efforts of the families, friends and community who rallied together and campaigned vigorously to save McClymont House in a matter of days.

Families have a small window of opportunity to save McClymont House, with 2650 signatures already gathered on their petition.

The unusual move provides the families with some much-needed breathing space, although the future of McClymont House is very much still hanging in the balance.

Families received news of the potential closure just three working days before the meeting, which they view as a concerning lack of transparency and openness in the decision-making process.

Now, the campaigners have outlined a clear path forward, grounded in their commitment to save the home from closure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They say they are ‘deeply concerned’ that the SLIJB appears to have targeted the most vulnerable individuals in order to address a budget deficit.

Their primary concern now is to safeguard the most vulnerable citizens from the risk of eviction from their homes.

This request emphasises the need for collaborative solutions that prioritise the well-being of vulnerable individuals over cost savings.

They are also concerned that the consultation process will lack inclusivity and fairness, and are seeking reassurances that it will be comprehensive, robust and inclusive, involving a wide range of stakeholders to capture diverse perspectives and needs, and explore a number of new options.

Advertisement

Advertisement

And they want representatives of South Lanarkshire Council to meet with them collectively allowing for a comprehensive discussion of their concerns and views.

A spokesperson for the group added: “In conclusion, the families of McClymont House residents remain steadfast in their commitment to protect their loved ones and ensure that any decisions made prioritise the welfare of vulnerable citizens. They call upon all relevant authorities and representatives to work collaboratively and transparently to address these pressing concerns.”

Last week, Professor Soumen Sengupta, Chief Officer of South Lanarkshire IJB said the safety and well-being of residents was the board’s overriding priority.

“At this stage, no decisions have been taken. We are committed to being open and honest and have simply informed all relevant stakeholders about the unprecedented financial pressures being faced and the options which have been tabled for consideration.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A petition set up by families to save the much-loved facility at www.change.org/p/save-mcclymont-house-residential-home-a-lifeline-for-our-loved-ones has gathered more than 2650 signatures.