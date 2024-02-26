Ryan pictured with dad Joe

​Joe Mackin has said that he has now had to remove son Ryan from attending the Harry Smith Centre on the three days a week he was attending due to their insistence he is liable to pay them £91 per month for the privilege.

Ryan, 28 lives at home in a specially converted home along with dad Joe, mum Amanda and his two siblings.

When Ryan was born he was diagnosed as having paraplegic cerebral palsy. This was so severe that he is wheelchair bound, has to be hoisted in and out of bed, has a specially adapted bathroom, is non-verbal and has to be peg fed as he cannot swallow due to the risk of choking.

For more than 10 years Ryan has been attending the Harry Smith Centre in Lanark, three days a week, where he also receives his physiotherapy treatment on a weekly basis.

Joe told the Gazette he has now been fighting the council over a bill he says they’ve been told they have to pay, in the sum of £91 per month.

Ryan, due to the severity of his conditions, receives benefits, which Joe and his wife take care of as Ryan is unable to manage his own affairs. As a result Joe and Amanda both have joint guardianship of Ryan issued at Lanark Sheriff Court.

Joe said: “I don’t understand it, what a struggle it’s been. Every time we need something it’s as if the council want us to do cartwheels through hoops first. Nothing has been straightforward with this lot, we’ve had to fight for everything Ryan has. And now they say we have to pay them £91 per month so he can keep attending the centre which is not only a fantastic resource for Ryan in meeting friends, but gives me and my wife some time to do housework, shopping etc.

"We don’t have any carers, we clean, feed, wash and change Ryan ourselves who gets no respite breaks so for us, it’s 24/7 care we provide, 365 days a year.

"The council keep telling us he has enough in benefits to be able to afford the £91 per month. But I’ve tried explaining by the time we pay for his Motabiliity car, along with the other expenses we have for Ryan as a result of his level of disability, we don’t have £91 left every month.

