Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Living Life to the Full

The cutting-edge programme, which is called Living Life To The Full, is billed as a personal development course that provides participants with coping mechanisms when distressing and intrusive thoughts take over.

Crucially, it involved the tools of Cognitive Behaviour Therapy and the programme has been highly successful in ranging a range of positive outcomes in terms of confidence boosting and moving forward – after being successfully held in the same location for some time.

Now others have the chance to take part in a gamechanging range of sessions.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mary McNeil, Development Manager at Cornerstone House Centre, said: “This is a fun and engaging eight-week course that provides people from all walks of life with effective tools to maximise their ability to manage life’s challenges.

"The group-oriented sessions focus on understanding how thoughts, feelings and behaviours work together to impact wellbeing. It can can make a big difference to your life.

“The course has significantly benefited hundreds of people over the past four years. In particular, it has greatly helped those with psychological problems, including those dealing with depression including post-natal depression, anxiety and stress.

“Individuals who join the course this time round can be assured that stringent health and safety measures are in place within the Cornerstone House building and in the room where the training takes place in relation to coronavirus.”