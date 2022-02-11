Free course for weight management

Weigh To Go is a free course available now from NHS Lanarkshire to help people with their weight management.

Weigh to Go was launched by the health board to support people, by offering nutritional and physical advice.

The adults only programme runs both online and onsite across leisure centres in South and North Lanarkshire.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Onsite classes take place in eight different leisure venues in South Lanarkshire, including Lanark Lifestyles (Tuesday 11.30am to 1pm) and Carluke Leisure Centre (Tuesday 6pm to 7.30pm).

The instructor-led classes include a 45-minute healthy eating and lifestyle interactive chat followed by 45 minutes of low impact exercise.

The programme incorporates both a physical activity and educational element which is tailored to suit all fitness levels and is open to anyone who wishes to join at no financial cost.

The online part of the programme runs every Thursday at 6.30pm.

Being active and eating a balanced diet is not only important for physical health but it also helps with emotional and mental health.

NHS Lanarkshire offers a range of support to help people with their physical and mental well-being. Weigh to Go is a 15 week free adult weight management programme delivered in partnership between South Lanarkshire Leisure and Culture and NHS Lanarkshire.