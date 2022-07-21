Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sessions will start at the centrally located Esk Walk Centre just as the schools return, on Wednesday, August 17 and will run from 11am to 12.30pm weekly until Wednesday October 5.

Their goal is to teach participants skills, using techniques of Cognitive Behaviour Therapy to tackle low mood.

And the award-winning programme has been credited with improving the mental health of those taking part over the last five years, who may have been placed on a lengthy waiting list for psychological support services from their doctor.

Participants do not require any particular skills, knowledge or information before joining the course, and sessions are very informal and discursive-based

The course is delivered in a friendly, empathetic and non-clinical way, and participants are never put on the spot or compelled to speak in front of others unless they choose to do so.

Those attending will receive a range of free resources and materials each week to provide crucial additional support between sessions.

Mary McNeil, Development Manager at Cornerstone House Centre, said: “Living Life to the Full is a fun and engaging eight-week course that provides people from all walks of life with effective tools to maximise their ability to manage life’s challenges. “The group-oriented sessions focus on understanding how thoughts, feelings and behaviours work together to impact wellbeing.

“This programme can make a big difference to your life. It can help you manage your feelings when you are stressed, worried or depressed and learn simple practical skills to help you cope during difficult times.

“The course has significantly benefited hundreds of people in the Cumbernauld area

"In particular, it has greatly helped those with psychological problems, including those dealing with depression including post-natal depression.