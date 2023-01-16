A free award-winning course in eight sessions in Cumbernauld could be a dynamic force for change in the lives of those who are suffering from depression, anxiety and a lack of confidence.

Cornerstone House has been back in touch to confirm that its latest Living Life To The Full course will re-start on Wednesday, January 25 from 11am to 12.30pm.

It is being slanted at those who want to start 2023 on a more positive footing in an environment where they will be fully supported by trained counsellors.

Advertisement

The course continue on a weekly basis until Wednesday, March 15, at the Esk House venue.

It will provide participants with key knowledge in how to develop skills to tackle negative feelngs arising from work, parenting, relationships and other aspects of life. Crucially, it involves Cognitive Behavioural TherapyEach session incorporates various targeted mood and stress-related subject areas, including ‘Why do I feel so bad?’, ‘How to fix almost everything’ and ’10 things you can do to feel happier straight away’.

It is stressed that the course is delivered in a friendly, empathetic and non-clinical way.

And participants are never put on the spot or compelled to speak in front of others unless they choose to do so.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Karen Lawson, Project Coordinator for Cumbernauld Family Hub at Cornerstone House Centre, said:“This provides people from all walks of life with effective tools to maximise their ability to manage life’s challenges.

"The group-oriented sessions focus on understanding how thoughts, feelings and behaviours work together to impact wellbeing.This programme can make a big difference to your life.

"It can help you manage your feelings when you are stressed, worried or depressed and learn simple practical skills to help you cope during difficult times.

“The course has significantly benefited hundreds of citizens of Greater Cumbernauld over the past five years. In particular, it has greatly helped those with psychological problems, including those dealing with depression, including post-natal depression, anxiety and stress-related conditions.

Advertisement