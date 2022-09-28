Freshers and returning students are advised to make themselves aware of health care services available

Make sure you know where to get medical help

The Student Health Checklist provides students with useful hints and tips on key services within NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde and how to use them most effectively.

As thousands of new students come to study within NHSGGC, it’s important they familiarise themselves with the healthcare system to ensure they take the correct course of action if and when they need to access healthcare.

The full checklist and more information can be found at the Health Board’s new dedicated student health hub.

The guidance comes as the health board faces unprecedented demand on unscheduled care services, with an influx of new students expected to result in additional pressure on A&E services during fresher’s week and throughout term time.

Alongside finding their nearest pharmacy and learning about mental and sexual health services available to them, students are being urged to register with a local GP to ensure they have access to primary care when they need it.

The health board is also highlighting the virtual A&E service, which provides emergency care to patients through video and telephone – helping save them a trip to a physical hospital and a potentially long wait before they are treated. The service can be access via NHS24 by calling 111.

Advertisement