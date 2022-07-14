Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gary Clark

About 30 regulars from Personal Progress gym near Cumbernauld Station accompanied by family and friends will make the trek on Saturday, August 27 in memory of Gary Clark, brother of personal trainer Steve Clark.

Gary died in the hospice from spinal cancer in 2015 aged only 21 and the charity drive is been seen as a way to honour the memory of the former Greenfaulds High School pupil who was taken too young.

And it is also a means of saying ‘thank you’ to the tireless staff at the hospice which receives no state aid.

Steve, whose family grew up in Abronhill, said: “We have all been touched by cancer and many of our relatives have been nursed, like Gary, at Strathcarron. I don’t know what we would have done without the staff there – I have nothing but praise.

"The sympathy, care and empathy they had for our family at that time was incredibly supportive and helped us get through a very difficult time. More importantly was the way they made Gary comfortable while he was there and that allowed him to be more at peace.”

The 15k for a day Strathcarron Trek will start at 11am from the gym at Glencryan Road and take in Kildrum, Cumbernauld House, Castlecary, Forth and Clyde Canal Bonnyfield Nature Reserve and Denny Loanhead before finishing at Strathcarron.

Fundraising has already begun and even those who cannot face the15k can contribute at https://www.strathcarronhospice.net/.../personalprogress15k).

Steve says any members of the community in Cumbernauld or further afield who would like to join the walk are welcome.

They can sign up on the Personal Progress Gym Facebook Page or contact him directly at 07970 308 524.

He added: “Strathcarron Hospice is a charity and although the amount we are hoping to raise seems a lot, it is exactly how much it takes for it to operate for one day.”