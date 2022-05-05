Get on your bike in Clydesdale this month to win prizes!

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Get on your bike for the chance to win prizes this month, as well as improving your health, of course!

The challenge is a fantastic way to engage communities and businesses in a fun, friendly and social competition that will help them achieve their health, wellness and sustainability goals.

Open to everyone, from pedal-pushing pros to riding rookies, all you have to do is register at www.lovetoride.net/southlanarkshire and give your team a name.

Riders compete in teams of up to 10 people so gather your friends, family, neighbours or co-workers and go have some fun!

Bike Month is not about riding the furthest or the most often. It’s about cycling when you can, encouraging others and spreading the joys of cycling far and wide.

Points are accumulated with every mile and day you cycle, as well as for every person you encourage to cycle. The more points you have the more prize entries you gain and there are some amazing prizes – including a new bike worth £1500.

David Booth, executive director of community and enterprise resources, said: “Cycling is a fantastic way to get out and about and to see some of the wonderful sights on your doorstep. It’s also a very planet-friendly way to travel around our towns and villages.

“Plus during the Bike Month Challenge there is the chance to win some great prizes. I would encourage as many people as possible to sign up now.”