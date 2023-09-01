GIVIT hub in Carluke is doing all it can to help Clydesdale's young people

When you are young, life should consist of fun, parties, barbecues, holidays, nights out and drinks with friends.

This is what most young people look forward to when coming of age. But what happens when the fun stops and the drinking becomes problematic or the recreational drug use becomes a habit?

Nobody thinks when they take their first drink or drug that they might end up needing to ask for support to overcome a problematic substance use issue.

The GIVIT provides an intensive support service using a blend of youth work, counselling and a full recovery model that supports young people to take back control of their lives and improve relationships with family and friends.

GIVIT Hub in Clyde Street, Carluke, opened on May 24.

Every young person participating is allocated to a Youth Navigator who supports them to achieve their version of recovery and get quick access to the GIVIT in-house CBT counsellor, if required.

This new service was commissioned by South Lanarkshire Alcohol and Drugs Partnership and the contract was awarded to Regenfx Youth Trust, which has developed and manages the service.

An intensive outreach support service for young people aged 13 to 25, it first launched in May last year.

GIVIT celebrated its first birthday by opening its first hub in Clyde Street, Carluke, on May 24, where young people from across Clydesdale can enjoy a saf e space while utilising the knowledge of the staff.

GIVIT hub in Carluke serves young people all over Clydesdale, offering them a supportive and non-judgemental environment.

Caitlin Currie, the GIVIT administrator, said: “The plan is to have four hubs operating throughout South Lanarkshire with the first now open on Clyde Street, Carluke, serving young people living in the Clydesdale area.

“The GIVIT advocates for harm reduction around alcohol and substance use in a supportive and non-judgemental environment. Young people can drop-in and participate in our recovery meetings, use the facilities, including free Wi-Fi, laundry services and a shower and meet their navigator or counsellor in a safe, non-judgmental space.”

Since the launch of the service last May, almost 230 young people from South Lanarkshire have been referred.

Young people and families are now benefitting greatly from having a specialised youth recovery service in the area.

The GIVIT offers weekly activities to young people across South Lanarkshire including youth recovery meetings, cold water therapy, hill walking, football and cooking.

Caitlin added: “We provide young people with a safe environment where they are encouraged and given the opportunity to experience new things with like-minded young people which has been proven to help individuals on their recovery journey.

"Sharing recovery stories with others who have their own experience of problematic and alcohol or substance use is also proving beneficial for the young people who use our services.”

A young person can make a self-referral to the GIVIT; the service will be in touch within 24 hours. It also accepts referrals from other agencies, family and friends – if they have the young person’s consent.