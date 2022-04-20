Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity extends partnership with Buchanan Galleries

Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity has extended its fundraising partnership with Buchanan Galleries for the eighth year.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The shopping centre has raised more than £250k for the charity since the partnership started back in 2015.

The shopping centre has completed various initiatives over the years with donations by shoppers and staff helping fund life-changing projects, services, and medical equipment for children with serious illnesses and their families.

For 20 years, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity has tirelessly supported young patients, their families and the NHS heroes who care for them with donations and fundraisers.

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Over the years, Buchanan Galleries has raised more than £245,000 for the charity, by running fundraising events such as regular Grand Prize Draws, which last year offered donors the chance to win a MINI Electric, a gift-wrapping service to Christmas shoppers during the festive season, and the sale of limited edition ‘Wee Big Yins’ minifigures in 2021 which raised a whopping £9793.92 in just one day.

Buchanan Galleries has raised more than £250k for the charity.

Kathy Murdoch, centre manager, Buchanan Galleries said: “We’re proud to be continuing our partnership with Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity, whose hard work has helped hundreds of children in Glasgow and beyond.

“Even despite the challenges we’ve faced in the last two years, the generous donations made by shoppers and staff here at Buchanan Galleries means that more children facing difficult hospital journeys can get access to the support and charity-funded services they need, to make their stay that little bit easier.

“We’d like to thank those who have provided donations during past fundraising events, and those who continue to join us in supporting this marvellous charity.”

William McGowan, head of partnerships & events, Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity added: “We’d like to say a massive ‘thank you’ to Buchanan Galleries for their continuous support and generous donations.

“Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity has been able to continue to provide life-changing projects and support services for children and families who need it most, thanks in part to the fundraising events held by the shopping centre.

“We’re looking forward to seeing what Buchanan Galleries has in store this year, and we expect that despite the current hardships, the public will continue to be more generous than ever.”