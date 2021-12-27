Glasgow doctors ‘tired from relentless pressure’ urge Scots to get booster

Clinicians working for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde have spoken of the ‘relentless pressure’ on them and have urged Scots to get the vaccine.

Doctors and nurses have warned that hospitals in the area are nearing capacity, and told people not to get complacent just because reports say Omicron causes less severe illness than other Covid-19 variants.

Dr Claire Harrow, chief of medicine for Inverclyde Royal Hospital, Royal Alexandra Hospital in Paisley and the Vale of Leven Hospital in Alexandria, said that watching people die from Covid-19 was ‘heart-breaking’.

She added: “We are trying our best to look after all our patients, but our hospitals are nearly at capacity looking after non-Covid-19 patients.

“We’re experiencing staffing challenges due to Covid-19 and our teams are tired from the relentless pressure being put on them.”

Dr Andy Mackay, clinical director and consultant in critical care at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) in Glasgow, urged people to get the booster jab.

He said: “My colleagues and I continue to do our best for our patients but it’s essential that we all do what we can to prevent the additional avoidable stress of Covid-19 on the health service.”

John Carson, chief nurse at Glasgow Royal Infirmary, urged people to get the booster as soon as possible.

He said: “Please get the vaccine – it only takes a short time out of your day and the side effects for the vast majority are very mild.”

Dr Umberto Fazzi, consultant surgeon at QEUH, added: “You may be hearing in the press that Omicron might result in less severe illness.