Here’s the opening times for GPs this festive season in Glasgow

GPs in Glasgow will be working different hours across this festive period so it’s vital you know when they are open in case of an emergency. As usual, GP practices will work extra hours between Christmas and New Year giving locals the opportunity to seek the help they need.

Winter is the health service’s busiest time of the year and that’s not likely to change anytime soon. Pre-existing conditions are made worse by cold weather and Flu Season typically starts around December.

After another tough year for the NHS and with the sector still recovering from the Coronavirus pandemic, services could look to be more stretched and in higher demand. To attempt to catch-up with festive demand, many GPs across Glasgow will work Saturday’s throughout January.

Aside from knowing you can access health services in a time of need, it is important to check with your local health service as many will participate in the festive hours scheme while other practices won’t.

This year many GPs across Glasgow will open on December 27 and January 3. NHS Lanarkshire advises people to check their own GP practice’s specific arrangements so registered patients can make an appointment in the extended hour if they require urgent care.