Glasgow hospitals ‘near capacity’, as warning issued over A&E attendance

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued the plea as it admitted that A&E services are ‘very busy’.
It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases across Scotland and Glasgow continues to rise.
Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director, said: "Our hospitals are near capacity and Covid pressures remain.
“Our staff are doing everything to help patients, but to support them, please only attend our sites if your condition is very urgent."
Call NHS 24 on 111 before visiting its sites and get the right care, in the right way and avoid waiting in busy A&Es.