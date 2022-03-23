Glasgow hospitals ‘near capacity’, as warning issued over A&E attendance

People in Glasgow have been asked not to use A&E services unless their condition is urgent or life-threatening.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde issued the plea as it admitted that A&E services are ‘very busy’.

It comes as the number of Covid-19 cases across Scotland and Glasgow continues to rise.

Dr Scott Davidson, deputy medical director, said: "Our hospitals are near capacity and Covid pressures remain.

Photo by Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

“Our staff are doing everything to help patients, but to support them, please only attend our sites if your condition is very urgent."