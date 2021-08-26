Glasgow one of biggest Covid hotspots in Europe, according to WHO

What: The latest data from the WHO shows that the NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde health board area has had a 161 per cent rise in cases over the last week, with 7769 positive cases being registered - or 646 per 100,000 people.
How does it compare to other countries: That makes it the fifth biggest hotspot in Europe - behind Georgia, Kosovo and Israel - as well as the second biggest in Scotland, behind NHS Lanarkshire.
While Lanarkshire has had fewer overall cases over the last seven days, it has a Covid rate of 655 cases per 100,000 people.
