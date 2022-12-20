One of the most congested times of the year for GP appointments, pharmacies are a great alternative to get expert advice and the medication you need.

Winter is a notoriously busy time for the NHS but pharmacies across Glasgow are making sure patients can receive quick and easy care this Christmas. To help ease the festive demand, it’s not just the NHS opening later but the likes of Boots and Lloyds Pharmac y too.

The majority of pharmacies in Glasgow though will remain closed on Boxing Day the Tuesday bank holiday - a substitute for Christmas Day which this year lands on a Sunday.

Christine Gilmour, Director of Pharmacy at NHS Lanarkshire, said: “Dropping into your local pharmacy means you can get expert advice and information on your health without having to wait or make an appointment.

“Help with medicines is available too and with the NHS Pharmacy First scheme you may be eligible to receive over-the-counter medicines free of charge when you need them. Pharmacies also dispense prescriptions and most supply emergency contraception.”

So when will pharmacies be open this Christmas in Glasgow?

NHS pharmacies

NHS has released the full list of pharmacies festive opening times including Christmas and New Year. To find out when your local pharmacy is open, you can search for it by postcode via the NHS Inform website.

Boots

Although Boots will be closed on Christmas Day, a number of their stores look to re-open in Glasgow on Boxing Day and Christmas Day observed (December 27 2022) between the hours of 11am and 5pm.

For smaller stores, Boots have advised customers to check the company’s store locator page on their website in the event smaller franchisees have decided to operate alternative hours due to demand.

Lloyds Pharmacy

