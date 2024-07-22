Glasgow service launched to support neurodiversity in the workplace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

In a bid to create more inclusive workplaces, Purple House Clinic Glasgow, one of the region’s largest mental health and neurodiversity service providers has launched a new initiative.

This programme, spearheaded by Occupational Psychologist Heather Mair, aims to equip both employers and employees with the knowledge and tools needed to navigate the complexities of neurodiversity.

By fostering a deeper understanding and appreciation of neurodiversity as a strength, the service empowers employees to thrive while helping businesses build a more productive and inclusive environment for everyone.

Occupational Psychologists, like Heather, are specialists who have undergone specific training and are regulated to ensure they possess the expertise to effectively address workplace issues.

Purple House Clinic in Glasgow

With an estimated 1 in 7 people in the UK (over 15%) having neurodevelopmental differences like ADHD, autism, dyslexia, dyspraxia and more, this new service from Purple House Clinic Glasgow has the potential to significantly impact workplaces across the region.

“There are still many misunderstandings and misconceptions about neurodiversity,” said Heather. “Many people assume neurodiversity to simply mean ADHD and autism, but it is an umbrella term used to describe a number of different ways a person’s brain processes information.

"It's crucial to remember that neurodiverse people have their own strengths and excel in many roles and situations, given the right opportunities. For instance, people with ADHD are often exceptionally creative with strong problem-solving skills. While those on the autistic spectrum often excel in areas requiring focus and detail-oriented work.

"The earlier workplace issues stemming from neurodiversity can be addressed, the more beneficial it is for both employers, who can retain talented staff, and employees who can thrive in a supportive environment.”

Assessment

The new service offers a comprehensive approach to supporting neurodiversity in the workplace. It often starts with a workplace needs assessment, which involves analysing job roles, systems and individual needs.

As well as a workplace needs assessment, a diagnostic assessment where appropriate can help give a true understanding of an individual’s strengths and difficulties. This can be followed by strategy coaching, where experts help the individual and employer implement the specific strategies and recommendations identified from the assessment, creating a more inclusive environment.

For example, someone with dyslexia might benefit from using text-to-speech software or listening back to recordings of meetings. The service can also connect employers and employees with resources like Access to Work grants that often cover the cost of assistive software and equipment.

“We're incredibly proud to offer this new service,” added Michelle Muniz, Clinical Director of Purple House Clinic Glasgow. “Considering the average workweek in Scotland is 37-40 hours, that's a significant portion of our lives.

"Workplaces should be as accessible and inclusive as possible for everyone. Raising awareness of neurodiversity is crucial, as it helps employers recognise the valuable assets neurodiverse people can bring to a team.”

“These new services can help both employers and employees better understand neurodiversity. While we can't enforce changes, the positive feedback we have received from our work already is immensely satisfying.

"It shows the difference we can make. We're raising awareness of neurodiversity, promoting acceptance, and helping to make a positive change in our community as well,” concluded Heather.