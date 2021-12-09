Glaswegians asked to defer Christmas parties due to Covid outbreaks

People in Glasgow - and across Scotland - are being urged to defer Christmas parties.

Public Health Scotland said that, given the number of Covid-19 outbreaks, particularly those caused by Omicron, that are being linked to Christmas parties, it is urging people to defer such parties at this time.

Dr Nick Phin, director of Public Health Science and Medical Director, PHS explains: “There is much that we still need to learn about Omicron, but early evidence suggests that this new Covid variant is much more transmissible. The impact of this transmissibility has been seen in recent weeks, with a number of Omicron outbreaks linked to parties.

“We still need to learn more about the severity of disease caused by Omicron and the effectiveness of vaccines, but there are important things that we can do to help protect ourselves and our families now. To help minimise the further spread of Covid-19, and Omicron in particular, I would strongly urge people to defer their Christmas parties to another time.