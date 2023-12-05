​A nurse from Glenrothes is among a group of 24 extraordinary community nurses and midwives to have been awarded the prestigious title of Queen’s Nurse.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Rhona Martin, a lead specialist community stroke nurse with Chest, Heart, Stroke Scotland, was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme run by the Queen’s Nursing Institute Scotland (QNIS).

After completing the programme successfully, Rhona was awarded the Queen’s Nurse title along with 23 other community nurses and midwives at a ceremony staged at the Sheraton Grand Hotel in Edinburgh.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our GlasgowWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from GlasgowWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Queen’s Nursing in Scotland dates back to the late 19th century, when nurses completed specific training which allowed them to work as district nurses. They provided healthcare and health promotion to people in their own homes and became well respected figures within their community.

Rhona Martin was selected earlier this year to take part in a nine-month development programme (Pic: Lesley Martin)

Following the introduction of a national certificate for district nursing, QNIS ceased training, awarding the original QN District Nursing title for the final time in 1969. The title was reintroduced to Scotland in 2017, with 20 community nurses chosen to take part in a transformational development programme which would see them become the first modern Queen’s Nurses. There are now over 150 contemporary Queen’s Nurses working across Scotland.

QNIS is a small charity and the QNDP is funded by grant making trusts and donations. We are incredibly grateful to the charitable trusts who have helped to fund candidates for the 2023 Queen’s Nurse programme. Without this financial support the programme would not be possible.

The Burdett Trust for Nursing has generously funded four candidates who are focusing their learning on primary prevention of cardiovascular disease. The Dunhill Medical Trust has supported six candidates who work with older people. NHS Lothians Charity continues to fund a nurse from NHS Lothian. One candidate has been funded by a scholarship from The General Nursing Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Scotland’s Gardens Scheme has been our funding partner since 1931 and we remain hugely honoured to be supported by this remarkable group of gardeners.

Nurses are selected by employer nomination and subsequent panel interviews for their clinical expertise and compassionate care.

This year, 24 community nurses/midwives were selected to complete the nine-month programme which consists of residential workshops, online workshops and individual coaching sessions.

The programme requires them to choose an issue for development which will have a significant impact on those they care for, so that the learning during the nine months is applied in practice.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Community nurses and midwives provide a wide range of support to the people in their communities including complex care for older people, support for substance misuse and advocacy for people with learning disabilities.

Clare Cable, QNIS nurse director, said: “These 24 exceptional individuals can be deservedly proud of being awarded this prestigious title.

“From the late 1880s, Queen’s Nurses were social reformers who were taking public health into people’s homes to help families take better care of themselves. The modern Queen’s Nurses are building on this proud heritage."