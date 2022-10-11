More staff for NHSGGC

The new staff will play a crucial role in support the health service as it continues to respond to COVID-19 and wider healthcare challenges.

The vast majority of nurses and midwives have come from universities across the West of Scotland and will be working across all NHSGGC hospitals, and in the community across all six HSCP areas.

Many of those joining the ranks already have significant experience within the health service, having worked on placements through the height of the pandemic, with many also joining earlier this year as Band 4 staff to support the health service during this difficult period.

The new raft of staff bring the total core number of nurses and midwives employed by NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde to more than 13,400

Professor Angela Wallace, Director of Nursing for NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said: “With 700 additional nurses and midwives joining the wards, we expect to see a significant positive impact on the delivery of services across sites in coming weeks and months.”

“Nurses and midwives form the backbone of our core work-force, lead the way in delivering person centred compassionate care and are ambassadors for the NHS.

"I’m proud to see so many choose to join NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde this year. They will be a huge asset to the service and with experience already gained, will be invaluable in supporting us as we move into the winter period.”

Strathkelvin and Bearsden SNP MSP Rona Mackay welcomed the news, wished the new recruits well and praised the dedication and commitment of the NHS workforce in Scotland.

She said: “The role of a nurse has developed into the highly skilled, graduate service that it is today.

“Nurses remain at the very heart of our health service. They care for patients not just in hospital wards but in GP practices, homes and care homes, and in all our communities right across the country.”

Ms Mackay added: “We are also proud that Scotland’s maternity services are delivered by highly educated, skilled and dedicated midwives.