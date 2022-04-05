Glaswegians seeking A&E services at Glasgow hospitals are waiting the longest time on record, new figures show.

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that, for the week ending March 27, 69 per cent of A&E patients at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals were seen within the four-hour target period.

That is a slight improvement on the week prior, when just 66 per cent were seen in four hours - the lowest rate since records began in 2015.

Glasgow Royal Infirmary was below the NHS board average - just 63.6 per cent were seen in four hours.

The situation was even worse at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where around half of A&E patients had to wait more than four hours (48.4 per cent).

In total, 6334 people attended A&E services in Glasgow for the week ending March 27, lower than the peaks in summer 2021 and winter 2019/20, before the pandemic started.