New data from Public Health Scotland shows that, for the week ending March 27, 69 per cent of A&E patients at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals were seen within the four-hour target period.
That is a slight improvement on the week prior, when just 66 per cent were seen in four hours - the lowest rate since records began in 2015.
Glasgow Royal Infirmary was below the NHS board average - just 63.6 per cent were seen in four hours.
The situation was even worse at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where around half of A&E patients had to wait more than four hours (48.4 per cent).
In total, 6334 people attended A&E services in Glasgow for the week ending March 27, lower than the peaks in summer 2021 and winter 2019/20, before the pandemic started.
167 of those people had to wait more than 12 hours, with 539 waiting over eight hours.