Half of A&E patients at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital had to wait over 4 hours to be seen

Glaswegians seeking A&E services at Glasgow hospitals are waiting the longest time on record, new figures show.

By Jamie Callaghan
Tuesday, 5th April 2022, 2:57 pm

New data from Public Health Scotland shows that, for the week ending March 27, 69 per cent of A&E patients at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde hospitals were seen within the four-hour target period.

That is a slight improvement on the week prior, when just 66 per cent were seen in four hours - the lowest rate since records began in 2015.

Glasgow Royal Infirmary was below the NHS board average - just 63.6 per cent were seen in four hours.

The situation was even worse at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, where around half of A&E patients had to wait more than four hours (48.4 per cent).

In total, 6334 people attended A&E services in Glasgow for the week ending March 27, lower than the peaks in summer 2021 and winter 2019/20, before the pandemic started.

167 of those people had to wait more than 12 hours, with 539 waiting over eight hours.

