Harry (9) takes the plunge in memory of best friend’s sister

Harry Callaghan is swimming 1000 lengths in aid of Rebecca Rocks

On Saturday Harry will be raising money for Rebecca Rocks, a charity that sends children with life limiting conditions to music concerts and events, set up by Andrea and Alistair McKeown in 2009 after their daughter Rebecca died in Robin House Children’s Hospice.

Alistair and Andrea have raised over £120,000 since 2009 for the the children and families of Robin House and are delighted that Harry has chosen to swim 100 lengths for Rebecca Rocks.

Harry found out about the charity after talking about it with Rebecca’s twin brothers, Hamish and Jacob at school.

Harry said “When Hamish and Jacon told me about their charity I really wanted to help. I thought I would just empty my piggy bank but I wanted to do something bigger than that.

"I love swimming and want to be an olympic swimmer when I’m older so I thought that a sponsored swim was perfect. ”

In just a few weeks Harry has raised nearly £2500, smashing his original £500 target.

His mum Victoria said “We are so proud of Harry. He’s such a kind and thoughtful boy and he is training so hard in the pool for the big day”.

Andrea and Alistair are overwhelmed by Harry’s support.

Alistair said “Swimming 100 lengths in 24 hours is an incredible thing to do.

“Harry is a lovely boy and we can't thank him enough for all the money raised so far. What a lovely Christmas gift for the children at Robin House”.

Harry added: “I really want to help the children at Robin House this Christmas and for their mums and dads to see them smile.”

Harry will be starting his challenge on Saturday morning and will work in sessions to finish the following morning.

To make a donation visit www.justgiving.com/fundraising/victoria-callaghan1