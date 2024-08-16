Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A series of events will be held for members of the public to share their views on the future of mental health services in Greater Glasgow and Clyde.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, in partnership with local Health and Social Care Partnerships, has organised face-to-face and online sessions to invite people to have their say on how services are delivered.

Feedback gathered during this engagement phase will be used to help plan services for patients and carers, and to improve their delivery.

Public engagement events have now been planned across GGC in August and September.This includes a drop-in session in Milngavie on Friday, September 13, from 4pm to 6pm in the Town Hall (Lesser Hall) in Station Road. There’s no need to register in advance, simply drop in anytime.

There will also be an online session in the evening of Monday, September 23, to allow those unable to attend in person to participate.

Running from 6.30pm to 7.30pm via Microsoft Teams, joining instructions will be shared with readers after registration at https://forms.office.com/pages/responsepage.aspx?id=veDvEDCgykuAnLXmdF5JmnwMjp0TtytKp-7Xn9IVCjdUMkVFUlpVM0NZVE1ENTZERE9aT0k1R0Q3Sy4u.

It follows a survey earlier this year which found people want to see an increase in community-based mental health services and resources, and more support for people to self-manage their conditions.

As part of its Mental Health Strategy for 2023-28, NHSGGC is looking at how it can deliver this and how it currently provides inpatient mental health services.

A spokesperson said: “We are reviewing our mental health inpatient provision as we continue on a journey to shift the balance of care by moving away – where appropriate – from hospital-led services to invest in those delivered locally in community-based settings.

“Shifting towards a community-based model will allow services to be delivered earlier and reduce the need for inpatient care.

“It will help us to better meet the needs of patients by allowing us to provide care closer to home, while also being more cost-effective.”