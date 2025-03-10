For millions of hay fever sufferers Spring signals the return of the sniffles 🌼

Around 16 million people in the UK have hay fever.

Almost half (46%) of the UK population who experience hay fever symptoms said it impacted their concentration.

A pharmacist has revealed this hay fever hack to help ease your symptoms this allergy season.

Spring is finally here and whilst that means the return of warmer days and lighter nights, for millions of hay fever sufferers it also signals the return of the sniffles.

That familiar tickle at the back of the throat means a season of coughs, sneezes and red puffy eyes is on the cards for around one in four hay fever sufferers - around 16 million people.

Now, a leading pharmacist from Well Pharmacy has shared his advice to help sufferers ease their symptoms this allergy season with this simple hack.

What is hay fever?

Hay fever is an inflammation of the nasal lining caused by an allergic reaction to allergens which are in the air including pollen, pet dander, mould and insects can lead to hay fever symptoms.

What are the symptoms of hay fever?

Symptoms of hay fever include sneezing, a runny nose and itchy eyes although it is advised to avoid itching the eye area as this increases the need to be scratched. The NHS recommends these ways to alleviate the symptoms of hay fever:

Place petroleum jelly around your nostrils to trap pollen

Wear wraparound sunglasses, a mask or a wide-brimmed hat to stop pollen getting into your nose and eyes

Shower and change your clothes after you have been outside to wash pollen off

Keep windows and doors shut as much as possible

Vacuum regularly and dust with a damp cloth to clear up dust

Use a pollen filter in the air vents of your car, if you have one, and a HEPA filter in your vacuum cleaner

To avoid triggering hay fever symptoms the NHS also recommends avoiding the following during hay fever season.

Do not cut the grass

Don’t spend too much time outside

Do not keep fresh flowers in the house

Do not smoke

Avoid drying clothes outside, the clothing can catch pollen whilst hanging outside

Wipe down your pet after they have been outside as pollen can catch onto their fur

George Sandhu, deputy superintendent pharmacist for Well, has revealed his key advice to help ease hay fever symptoms. Sandu recommends taking your antihistamines early, from one to two weeks before hay fever will begin to affect you.

Sandhu, said: “While the start of spring is a delight for most Brits, millions will dread what is to come. That’s why we’re urging all sufferers to get ahead of hay fever season and start taking their antihistamines early.

“If patients begin to take antihistamines one to two weeks before hay fever starts, there is a real likelihood they will see significantly reduced symptoms come the beginning of summer.”

Taking medication when pollen levels are low enables your body to build up stronger resistance before pollen levels increase from March until September. If you are unsure about this approach, it’s recommended that your local pharmacy to discuss symptoms and treatments with a pharmacist.

You can find out more about the symptoms and to prevent hay fever at NHS.UK.