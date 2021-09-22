NHS Lanarkshire will not be drawn at this stage on plans for its Health and Social Care wing to remove 52 specially designated dementia beds from the Greenfaulds facility, after stressing that no decisions have been made to date.

However the matter is set to be discussed at a meeting this week amidst claims that the organisation can no longer afford to pay £1.6 million annual bill for the 52 bed-based unit when only five of those beds are occupied at present.

The news has raised wider questions about the level of care for dementia patients in the town longer term, and has prompted many desperately concerned constituents to approach both Jamie Hepburn MSP and his Scottish National Party colleague Stuart McDonald MP for representation.

Mr Hepburn told us: “We now have now made contact with both the chief executives of North Lanarkshire Council and NHS Lanarkshire to express our opposition to this proposal.